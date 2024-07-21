To Vicky Kaushal, With Love From Bad Newz Co-star Ammy Virk: 'It's Been A Blast With My Brother'

Ammy Virk shared this image. (courtesy: ammyvirk)

Punjabi actor Ammy Virk, who played the role of Gurbir in the recently released film Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, shared an aww-dorable post for his co-star on Instagram a day after the film's release. Sharing pictures with Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk said, "From rehearsals to red carpets, it's been a blast with my brother! @vickykaushal09 Lights, camera, bromance! Couldn't have asked for a better…Just two Punjabi munde planning to take over the world! Sharing the screen with this gem was an absolute pleasure. Talent ta hai hi, par dil vi bahut vadda veer da…Thank you for the experience bhaji." The URI star was quick to reply as he said, "Love you veerey! Baba sukh rakhe."

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, the film, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia, continued its good run at the box office after its opening. Bad Newz earned around 10 crore India net on its second day, reported Sacnilk. The report added that Bad Newz had an overall collection of ₹ 18.3 crores. In addition to the film's impressive cast, there are also cameos by actors Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma.

Bad Newz opened to largely mixed reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Bad Newz, Dharma Productions' follow-up to the far more perky (if not more quirky) Good Newwz(2019), which hinged on a couple of in-vitro fertilizations gone wrong, relies on Vicky Kaushal to pull it out of the fire. The lead actor gives the role of a brash and rash West Delhi momma's boy his all when a bit of temperance would have stood him in better stead."