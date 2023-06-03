What Sara Ali Khan's 'Special Day' With Grandmother Sharmila Tagore Looked Like

Sara Ali Khan with Sharmila Tagore. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan often shares pictures and videos with her loved ones on Instagram. The star's grandmother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is a regular on Sara Ali Khan's social media timeline. A case in point is Sara's latest post in which she is seen with Sharmila Tagore. In the clip, the two stars appear to be on a film set. In the clip, first Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan are seen pointing towards the moon. Then they point in the other direction where the Sun is setting. While Sara Ali Khan is dressed in a co-ord set, Sharmila Tagore is wearing a floral shirt in the video. In the caption, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Special day [Sun emoji]" and added the song Chanda Hai Tu from Sharmila Tagore's film Aradhana in the background.

In response, Sharmila Tagore's daughter and Sara's aunt Saba Pataudi dropped a heart emoji.

Currently, Sara Ali Khan is enjoying all the love coming the way of her filmZara Hatke Zara Bachke. On Friday, Sara Ali Khan and co-star Vicky Kaushal shared a note saying, “Yesterday our hearts were racing with nervousness… today with joy! Humaari choti si pyaari si Film ko mauka dene ke liye shukriya! Logo ko theatres mein jaate dekhne ki khushi hi alag hai. Thank You so much for your love on day 1… aise hi pyaar dete jaiye!” In the clip, the duo is seen interacting with fans during promotions.

In another post, Sara Ali Khan is seen doing a happy dance. In the caption, she wrote: “Mood after seeing the love #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is getting.” In response, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Somya,” referring to Sara by her character's name.

About the film and the lead pair's performance, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee said, “The performances from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan as the happily married couple whose desire for each other peaks in the face of the challenges that they encounter and then teeters on the edge of collapse are as wildly uneven as the film itself. When they are good, their chemistry is impressive. When they are not, they pull in different directions."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan and Metro In Dino.