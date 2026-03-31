Watch: Priyanka Chopra Washes Dishes, Performs Seva At Golden Temple During India Visit

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India, and her recent visit to Amritsar has caught the attention of many. The actress was seen at the Golden Temple, where she not only offered prayers but also took part in seva, a selfless act of service that holds deep significance in Sikhism.

A video, that is now widely circulating on social media, shows Priyanka washing utensils within the temple premises. Dressed in a pink suit, she kept her dupatta draped over her head.

The visit took place on March 31, coinciding with the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

While Priyanka has not shared the exact reason for her trip, there is growing speculation that it could be linked to her upcoming film. Reports suggest she may be in the region for the shoot of Varanasi, a much-awaited project directed by SS Rajamouli. The film is said to feature Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside her.

Varanasi Release Date

The action epic will be released in theatres on April 7, 2027.

Priyanka has returned to Indian cinema after a long hiatus with Varanasi. She will be seen playing the role of Mandakini in the film.

Varanasi Teaser

The teaser opens with a sweeping drone shot of Varanasi, one of India's oldest cities, believed to date back to 521 CE. The visuals then shift to a dramatic sequence showing the asteroid Sambhavi hitting the Earth, with shots spanning Antarctica, Africa, and other locations, including the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi.

The teaser concludes with a striking image of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, riding a bull and holding a trishul, setting the tone for the film's larger-than-life narrative.

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