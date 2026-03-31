Not Ranveer Singh Or Akshaye Khanna, <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Casting Director Reveals His Most Satisfying Pick

Led by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar: The Revenge also features big names like Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. With such a strong lineup, performances were naturally expected to be under the spotlight. But interestingly, it is not just the acting that people are talking about - the casting itself has become a hot topic.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra handled the massive task of casting nearly 300 roles across the two films. Now, with the second part also receiving a lot of love, he is opening up about what stood out for him during the process.

In a conversation with The Hindustan Times, the casting director opened up about the most satisfying casting choice across both films. And no, the answer was not Akshaye Khanna. Instead, he picked Sara Arjun, who played Yalina, the love interest and later wife of Ranveer Singh's character.

“I could say all of them. But Sara Arjun is a new talent. To find a new girl for this role amid such a big star cast was challenging…And then for her to stand out in this manner felt great,” Mukesh Chhabra said.

Sara Arjun, who many remember from films like Ponniyin Selvan, Ek Thi Daayan, and Saivam, took on her first lead role in Dhurandhar.

Mukesh Chhabra also enjoyed casting actors in roles they did not expect. “The surprise casting of Gaurav Gera and Rakesh Bedi was also satisfying,” he said. Gaurav Gera played an Indian spy running a milk soda shop in Karachi. At the same time, Rakesh Bedi stepped into the shoes of a sharp Pakistani politician, who later turned out to be an Indian spy.

Summing up his favourites, Mukesh said, “I liked the actors we got for Uzair Baloch (played by Danish Pandor) and Babu Dakait (played by Asif Ali Haider Khan). Then, the casting of Nawaz Sharif and Atiq Ahmed was widely discussed. So there were a lot of castings that gave me joy in this film. Every single person we cast in this film was perfect.”

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been bankrolled by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

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