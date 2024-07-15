Crazy Viral: Jab Diljit Dosanjh Met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Ahead Of Toronto Concert

Image posted on Instagram.(Image courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

2024 is the year of global crossovers for Diljit Dosanjh. From sharing the stage with Ed Sheeran to appearing on Jimmy Fallon's show, the singer-actor has done it all. What is the latest? Diljit met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Rogers Centre, Toronto, ahead of his Dil-luminati Tour concert. In a video shared by Diljit on Instagram, we see Justin entering the stage as Diljit rehearses with a group of dancers. The two share a warm hug. Next, Diljit and his squad can be heard saying, “Punjabi aa gye oye.” While everyone cheers for Diljit, he points to the politician, and the group starts chanting “Trudeau” in a loop. Towards the end, Justin Trudeau shakes hands with everyone, including Diljit's manager Sonali Singh.

In his caption, Diljit Dosanjh wrote, “Diversity is Canada‘s strength. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!” Reacting to the post, Harsheep Kaur wrote, “Legend.” Actress Aahana S Kumra added raising hand emojis.

Diljit Dosanjh performed at Rogers Centre on Saturday, July 13. Needless to say, the show was sold out. The star also shared a bunch of pictures from the concert on Instagram. We can see a stadium full of fans. Diljit is standing on the stage in a traditional Punjabi outfit. The caption read, “Toronto SOLD OUT Rogers Stadium Dil-Luminati Tour Year 24.”

In another video from the concert, Diljit Dosanjh addresses his audience, saying, “Tusi Punjabi nu Punjab cho bahar taan lya sakde aa, par Punjab jehda tuhade dil cho ni jaa sakda. Kyuki, mitti Punjab di aa eh. Ajj dasso mainu Punjab nalo ghat mahol banya ethe? Kalle-kalle Punjabi li jehda banda mehnat karda ae, chahe kito vi aaya ae, eh ode li ae specially. Es karke Mai Hu Punjab. Kalla mai ni Punjab, Punjab tuhade sarya naal banda ae. [You can take a Punjabi out of Punjab, but you can't take Punjab out of their heart. Because it's the soil of Punjab. Tell me today, if we did not create a Punjabi atmosphere here, today? For every hardworking Punjabi, no matter where they come from, this is especially for them. This is why Mai Hu Punjab. It's not just me; Punjab is connected to all of you.] Then, Diljit sings Ishq Mitaye from his film Amar Singh Chamkila. “TORONTO SOLD OUT ROGERS STADIUM Dil-Luminati Tour Year 24 We Did It Folks,” read the side note.

On the acting front, Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet 3 is currently running in cinemas. The movie also features Neeru Bajwa.