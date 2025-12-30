Watch: Arun Khetarpal's Brother Gets Emotional, Hugs Agastya Nanda After <i>Ikkis</i> Screening

Ikkis traces the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who lost his life at just 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 India-Pakistan War. A special screening was hosted by the director yesterday ahead of its release on January 1. Arun's younger brother, Mukesh Khetarpal, was also in attendance, and he grew very emotional after watching the film.

What's Happening

After watching the film, Mukesh Khetarpal told Sriram Raghavan, “My grouse is you made me cry. You made me relive certain things that were in my mind, and moment by moment, when I saw it on the screen, I got so emotional, I couldn't stop crying. Now that I've seen the movie, the movie is 10 times or maybe 20 times or 100 times what we see in the trailer. Oh, fantastic.”

Agastya Nanda essays the role of the young war hero Arun Khetarpal.

Mukesh told Agastya, “Whatever else you are, you will be Arun for life. There is no taking that away from you. Well done.”

Celeb Reviews

Several celebrities, from filmmaker Anil Sharma to Ameesha Patel, Fatima Sana Shaikh and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, have taken to social media to express their admiration for Ikkis.

Penning long notes on what a heartfelt story it is, they also shared kind words for Dharmendra and his last film. The Sholay actor died on November 24, at the age of 89.

About Ikkis

Other than Agastya Nanda, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Sikandar Kher and Vivaan Shah in key roles. The film will hit the screens on January 1, 2025

ALSO READ | "Papa Yahan Hain": Emotional Sunny Deol Stands Next To Dharmendra's Poster At Ikkis Screening