<i>"Papa Yahan Hain"</i>: Emotional Sunny Deol Stands Next To Dharmendra's Poster At <i>Ikkis</i> Screening

Bollywood paid an emotional tribute to Dharmendra at the Ikkis screening held in Mumbai on December 29. Sriram Raghavan's upcoming period drama marks the legendary actor's final film. The screening turned poignant when Sunny Deol and Salman Khan were seen paying heartfelt respects to the veteran star.

Salman Khan And Sunny Deol Get Emotional At Ikkis Screening

Sunny Deol grew visibly emotional as he posed beside his father's Ikkis poster. He still took a moment to greet the photographers and posed next to his father's poster with a calm smile. Sunny also appeared to whisper "Papa yahan hai" while pointing towards the poster to the paparazzi. Watch the heartwarming video here:

Later, Bobby Deol arrived with his wife, Tanya, their son, Aryaman, and cousin, Abhay Deol.

Salman Khan, who shared a deep bond with Dharmendra, also appeared sentimental as he posed alongside the poster.

Dharmendra's death in November 2025 left the industry in grief.

Remembering him during the Bigg Boss 19 finale, Salman said, "We lost the He-Man. We lost the most amazing man. I don't think there is anyone better than Dharmji. The way he lived life was king-size. He gave us Sunny, Bobby, and Esha. Since the day he joined the industry, he only wanted to work. He did so many roles. The career graph I have only followed Dharmji. He came with an innocent face and a He-Man's body. That charm stayed with him till the end. Love you, Dharmji. Will always miss you."

Dharmendra died on November 24 at the age of 89.

Talking about Ikkis, the film boasts a stellar cast. Agastya Nanda plays Arun, the son of Dharmendra's character, Brigadier M. L. Khetarpal. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Sikandar Kher, and Vivaan Shah.

The movie will be released in theatres on January 1, next year.



Also Read: Ikkis Screening: Salman Khan, Deol Family, Rekha, And Several Other Stars Join Agastya Nanda To Honour Dharmendra's Last Movie