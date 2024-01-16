Watch: Allu Arjun's Daughter Allu Arha In A Cute Video With Her Little Cousin Klin Kaara

A still from a video posted on X. (courtesy: always_harika_)

In an adorable video that has emerged online, Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha can be seen playing with her little cousin Klin Kaara. In the video shared on X (previously known as Twitter), RRR actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana can be seen holding her daughter Klin Kaara in her arms and swaying. The video also features Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha who can be seen holding onto Klin Kaara's little feet and swaying along with Upasana and the baby. In the clip, Upasana can be seen dressed in a black leather jacket and pants while Allu Arha can be seen in a pretty pink dress.

Take a look at the video we are talking:

On Monday, Upasana Konidela treated her Instafam to two lovely pictures from her Makar Sankranti celebrations. The first is a famjam pic of the couple, surrounded by their family and cousins. In pictiure, we can see Ram Charan, his wife and daughter Klin Kaara posing together. They are also joined by Ram Charan's parents superstar Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidala. Others spotted in the frame are Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi among others. In the second picture, we can see Upasana and Ram Charan standing with their back to the camera. Upasana can be seen hugging her husband from behind. Upasana captioned the post, "Happy Happy Sankranthi my heart & belly are full. Thank u Athamma & Mamaya for bringing us all together ."

Take a look at the post below:

Last month, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Konidela and their daughter Klin Kaara paid a visit to Mumbai's Mahalaxmi temple on the occasion of the little one's six-month birth anniversary. The celeb couple was pictured along with their daughter at the temple where they had gone to seek blessings.

On the work front, Ram Charan, who had a blockbuster start to the year with his film RRR winning an Oscar, is now all set to feature in Shankar's Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani.