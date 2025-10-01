Watch: Alia Bhatt Hugs Rani Mukerji, Clicks Selfie With Ayan Mukerji At Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai

Bollywood's Mukerji family is busy hosting the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, which is in full swing, just like every year. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Jaya Bachchan, A-listers have been seen in attendance. Earlier today, Alia Bhatt was spotted seeking blessings at the pandal.

She was seen chatting with Rani Mukerji, who lovingly hugged her and posed with the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress for the paparazzi.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who is also one of Alia Bhatt's best friends, joined her, as did Kajol's younger sister, Tanishaa Mukerji. They all posed happily for the cameras. They also clicked some selfies.

Viral Picture Of Tanishaa With Mother Tanuja

Earlier today, a picture of Tanishaa with her mother, veteran actress Tanuja, went viral online from the Durga Puja festivities. It was one of the images from an Instagram carousel shared by Tanishaa on her Instagram account.

On Wednesday, actress Tanishaa Mukerji shared a series of photographs from the celebrations on Instagram. One picture that grabbed everyone's attention captured a heartwarming moment between Tanishaa and her mother, veteran actress Tanuja. In the photo, Tanuja is seen feeding Tanishaa with her own hands-a classic mother-daughter moment.

Kajol-Jaya Bachchan Moments

Another light-hearted clip from the festivities showed Kajol and Jaya Bachchan sharing a fun exchange. Kajol decided to play a little prank on Jaya and teamed up with the photographers. Initially, Jaya was posing with Kajol, but then Kajol stepped aside and signalled to the paps to capture Jaya's solo pictures.

