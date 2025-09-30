Watch: Priyanka Chopra Looks Radiant As She Arrives At Kajol-Rani Mukerji's Durga Puja Festivities

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in Mumbai, and the actress was seen at The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, hosted by the Mukerji family, earlier today. Clad in a lovely purple salwar suit, the actress looked her traditional best as she arrived at the pandal and hugged filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

The clip then shows her taking blessings from the goddess and posing for the paparazzi present.

Have a look here:

Earlier Viral Moments From The Durga Puja Festivities

Earlier today, a video of Kajol's daughter, Nysa, with her nani, actress Tanuja, went viral online.

In the clip from the celebrations, Nysa is seen sharing a warm hug with her grandmother. The heartfelt moment was captured on camera and quickly started making the rounds online.

A few hours ago, a video of Jaya Bachchan sharing a playful moment with Kajol at the venue went viral.

Kajol was seen pulling a prank on Jaya Bachchan. She collaborated with the photographers and teased Jaya into posing solo. In the video, Jaya was first seen posing with Kajol before Kajol stepped aside and signalled the photographers to click her alone.

On Durga Sasthi, the Mukerji sisters, Rani and Kajol, became emotional while remembering their late uncle Deb Mukherjee, who passed away earlier this year. Deb Mukherjee was the father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. A video of the moment went viral.

In A Nutshell

After stars such as Twinkle Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Jaya Bachchan, along with constants Kajol and Rani Mukerji, were seen at The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, Priyanka Chopra too marked her presence. The actress is currently in Mumbai for an event.

