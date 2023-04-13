Watch: A Scene From Alia Bhatt And Sister Shaheen's Workout Diaries

Alia Bhatt in a still from the video. (courtesy: sohfitofficial)

We got a glimpse of Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen's workout diaries through a video that was posted by their fitness trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi. Shaheen Bhatt, reposting the video on her Instagram stories, wrote: "Not without my workout buddy." On Sohrab Khushrushahi's Instagram page, the trainer shared a video of the sister-duo working out and he wrote in the caption: "When you put in the effort and work hard, it shows. That's the best part about training. There are no shortcuts (at least not ones that are good for you). These two sisters have been quite the tag team these last few months. They've worked their socks off, they've pushed each other, not let the other one slack and are getting fitter every single day. Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, I think we're doing pretty darn good and it's only going to get better (for me, for y'all- not so much ). Only love for you two."

Check out the workout video here:

Alia Bhatt loves to share posts from her fitness diaries. She found a fun way to make cardio more interesting. "Filhaal hum toh sirf Cardio ke pyaar mein bheege bheege bheege," wrote Alia, adding husband Ranbir's song Tere Pyaar Mein to the video.

"One and a half months post-partum," Alia Bhatt had shared this post from her yoga diaries. See her aerial yoga post.

Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Other than that, the actress has multiple films in the line-up. Alia Bhatt had four film releases last year - RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra - all of which received stellar box office collections. She also starred in and co-produced Darlings, which released on Netflix and received positive reviews.

The actress married actor Ranbir Kapoor in April last year and the couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.