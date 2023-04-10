Alia Bhatt Is Just A Girl Standing In Front Of Monday Asking It To Be Sunday. Same, Alia, Same

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

It's Monday, and Alia Bhatt is feeling sleepy already. The actress has shared a relatable but adorable picture of her "Monday mood" on her Instagram handle. In the image, we can see a lioness sleeping peacefully. Sharing the post, Alia wrote, "Anyone else's Monday still feel like a Sunday???? #mondaymood." Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Relatable and how!," while another wrote, "mee," followed by a yawning face emoticon. Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post below:

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt dropped an appreciation post for Rani Mukerji's recently released film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The actress, who watched the movie on Saturday with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt, in the note revealed that her Saturday night was "spent in tears". She wrote, "Saturday night was spent in tears with my mom and sister as we watched our favourite - the brilliant Rani Mukherjee. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is such an important story to tell. For me, especially as a new mother, it hit so much harder and so much closer to home. Rani ma'am - there's no one like you! You had me transfixed and I was transported right by your side from Norway to India! Congratulations to the full team for this incredible film. PS - I am convinced there's nothing my fav @jimsarbhforreal can't do - an absolute chameleon."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The movie is slated to release on July 28.