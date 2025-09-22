"Wash Me Up In The Brahmaputra": In Zubeen Garg's Last Wish, His Undying Love For Assam

Days after Zubeen Garg's death, an old video of the Assamese singer has resurfaced where he is seen talking about one of his favourite places in the world, where he would want to spend his final days.

In an interview with YouTube channel POP Pavelopedia, the Ya Ali hitmaker spoke about Tilla, also known as the Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre, a museum in Guwahati.

"It's a good place. One of the best... I'll stay there and die there," Zubeen Garg said in the interview that was originally published in January.

He had also expressed a desire for his ashes to be immersed in the mighty Brahmaputra river, which is considered the lifeline of Assam.

"People should burn me there (at Tilla). Or wash me up in the Brahmaputra. I'm a soldier. I'm like Rambo," the singer said.

On September 19, Zubeen Garg died in Singapore where he was scheduled to perform at the North East India Festival. While initial reports suggested that the singer died in a scuba diving accident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma later told the media that he was swimming without a life jacket and eventually died after drowning.

Zubeen Garg's body was flown from Singapore to Delhi on Saturday. A day later, the body reached Guwahati where it is kept at the Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for his fans and well-wishers to pay their tributes before his funeral on Tuesday morning. The last rites will be held at Kamarkuchi, near Khanapara, Guwahati.

