Wait. Stop. And See Lisa Haydon's Fab Pregnancy Pic From Just Before Son Leo Was Born

Actress Lisa Haydon, who had converted her Instagram feed into a pregnancy album before her second son Leo was born earlier this year, revisited old memories. The 34-year-old actress, on Thursday, in a retrospective kind of mood, took a trip down memory lane and landed in January, when she was in her final trimester of pregnancy. Leo was born just a few days after the photo she shared was clicked, Lisa said in her post. Talking about how the year 2020 shaped up eventually with the global outbreak of coronavirus, Lisa Haydon wrote: "January 11 2020 - A few days before Leo was born, before corona came along, before 2020 became the year of hindsight." Lisa Haydon lives in Hong Kong with her husband Dino Lalvani. The couple are also parents to a son named Zack, born in 2017.

Nothing to see here, just Lisa Haydon and her gorgeous baby bump.

Earlier in January, Lisa Haydon shared this stunning photo of her pregnant self in a bikini also from the last leg of her pregnancy, as she had captioned her post this way: "Any day now."

Here are more glimpses of Lisa Haydon's second pregnancy:

While Lisa Haydon's recent post suggests that Leo was born in January, the Queen actress had introduced her son Leo to her Instafam in February with this adorable photo of the brothers bonding. "This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can't believe I get to be your mama. Leo and Zack. My forever valentine - Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on February 13th, one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you hub for building family with me," read her post.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil remains Lisa Haydon's last film. She also has movies such as Housefull 3, The Shaukeens and Queen to her credit. Lisa Haydon has also been part of reality TV show India's Next Top Model and web-series The Trip.