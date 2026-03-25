Vivek Oberoi Reacts To <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Success At IFFD 2026: 'Aditya Dhar Has Projected India's Voice Globally'

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Wednesday praised filmmaker Aditya Dhar and the team behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge, saying the project has helped take India's voice to a global stage, while speaking at the International Film Festival of Delhi 2026.

Highlighting the importance of such platforms, Oberoi expressed confidence in the success of the festival and its role in nurturing talent. “I believe this will be a grand success. Giving India's youth a platform to showcase their art enriches creativity and culture,” he said.

Referring to Dhurandhar 2, Oberoi added, “Aditya Dhar and the ‘Dhurandhar' team have projected India's voice globally,” underlining how Indian storytelling continues to gain international recognition. He noted that film festivals like IFFD play a crucial role in celebrating both on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film has already emerged as a major commercial success, crossing Rs 700 crore worldwide since its release. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the project features a multi-starrer cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, released in theatres on March 19. The film is a sequel to Dhurandhar, which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year.

Speaking about his own journey in cinema, Oberoi said he now chooses roles driven purely by passion. “I now act purely out of passion and look for strong scripts without pressure,” he said, indicating a shift in his approach to filmmaking.

The actor also reflected on the rich legacy of Indian cinema, drawing inspiration from legends across industries. “Indian cinema's history, be it Bollywood or southern industries, and icons like Dilip Kumar and NT Rama Rao, continue to inspire us,” he said.

Oberoi further noted that the blend of mainstream and independent cinema has strengthened the film ecosystem in recent years. “Bringing together mainstream and independent voices has made today's film culture stronger,” he added.

The International Film Festival of Delhi 2026 has brought together filmmakers, actors, and creators from across the country and abroad, serving as a platform for cultural exchange and creative collaboration.

Organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation in association with the Government of Delhi, with KPMG as knowledge partner, the International Film Festival of Delhi is a government-led, city-wide festival showcasing Indian and international cinema while making film culture accessible to audiences across the capital. It will continue until March 31.

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