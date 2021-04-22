Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta Are Mr And Mrs Now. See Wedding Pics

Vishnu Vishal, Jwala Gutta at their wedding (courtesy thestorybox.karansoma)

Congratulations, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta. Tamil actor-producer Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta got married in a day wedding on Thursday - it appears to have been a close-knit ceremony with a handful of attendees. And needless to say that photos from Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's wedding ceremony are all over the Internet. However, a special moment from the intimate wedding ceremony has been shared by the official wedding photographer Karan Soma on his Instagram page. In the viral photo, the newly-married couple can be seen smiling ear-to-ear - Jwala Gutta was the perfect bride in blue and gold while Vishnu Vishal complemented her in traditional white attire. Here's a look at Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's wedding album:

More photos from Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta wedding ceremony have been shared by fan-clubs on social media, some of which featuring the couple in goofy avatars.

Meanwhile, here's what the actor-producer shared on his wedding day:

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's big day was preceded by pre-wedding festivities. From photos on social media, it appears that the couple had two functions ahead of the wedding. For one, the badminton star was stunning in a yellow lehenga while Vishnu Vishal stole the limelight in traditional black outfit. For another, Jwala Gutta was breath-taking in an embroidered lehenga in pink.

Earlier this month, Vishnu Vishal had announced his wedding date in a social media post, which read, "Life is a journey... embrace it... have faith and take the leap...Need all your love and support as always...."

Vishnu Vishal is best-known for his performances in films like Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Neerparavai, and Ratsasan, among others.