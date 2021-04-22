Inside Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta with family. (courtesy happysharingbydks)

Highlights Fan clubs shared pictures from the couple's pre-wedding festivities

The couple will get married today

Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta got engaged last year

Tamil actor-producer Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta are all set to get married today. But before their big day, let us take a look at trending pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. Several fan pages dedicated to the star couple shared pictures from their pre-wedding festivities, which were an intimate affair. In the pictures, the badminton star can be seen dressed in a yellow lehenga and she looks stunning, while Vishnu Vishal can be seen complementing her in a traditional black outfit. The couple can be seen happily posing for the cameras.

Vishnu Vishal announced his wedding date in a social media post, which read, "Life is a journey... embrace it... have faith and take the leap...Need all your love and support as always...." The text on their wedding card read: "With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear - We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon is over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness."

Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal, who have been dating for some time, made their relationship official when they announced their engagement last year in September. Earlier this week, Jwala Gutta shared pictures from her bridal shower and wrote: "What would I do without my girls...Thank you Amrita Vir for hosting this amazing day. And wanna thank all my girls making it super special for me."

Vishnu Vishal is best-known for his performances in films like Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Neerparavai, and Ratsasan, to name a few.