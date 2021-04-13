Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta Announce Wedding Date. Details Here

Jwala Gutta with Vishnu Vishal.(Image courtesy: jwalagutta1)

Highlights The couple got engaged in September last year

They will get married this month

"We are getting married," wrote the actor in an Instagram post

Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta, who got engaged in September last year, announced their wedding date in adorable Instagram posts on Tuesday. The duo will get married on April 22 this year. Sharing a photo of their wedding card, Vishnu Vishal wrote: "Life is a journey... embrace it... have faith and take the leap...Need all your love and support as always...." The text on their wedding card read: "With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear - We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon is over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness"

Congratulations, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta!

Read the actor's post here:

Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal were dating for quite some time but remained low-key about their relationship until they announced their engagement last year in September. On Jwala's birthday, the actor posted some loved-up pictures of themselves and wrote: "Happy birthday! New start to LIFE...Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us, Aryan, our families, friends and people around... Need all your love and blessings guys.. #newbeginnings. Thank you Basanth Jain for arranging a ring in d middle of the night."

The caption on Jwala's post read: "And this happened last nite and what a beautiful surprise it was! Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been and today I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!"

Happy birthday @Guttajwala

New start to LIFE..

Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..



Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings



thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night.. pic.twitter.com/FYAVQuZFjQ — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) September 7, 2020

Vishnu Vishal is known for his performances in films like Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Neerparavai, and Ratsasan.