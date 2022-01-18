Viral: Vicky Kaushal From His Acting School Days. Circa 2009

Shireen Mirza and Vicky Kaushal in a still from the video. (courtesy: bollywood.swag)

Highlights The video was first shared by actor Shireen Mirza

It was later curated by several fan pages

"Good old acting school days," wrote Vicky Kaushal

So actor Shireen Mirza, who went to acting school along with National Award winning actor Vicky Kaushal, shared one helluva throwback video on social media on Monday night and it is trending big time. In the video, Vicky Kaushal and Shireen can be seen performing together. Shireen posted the video on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Acting school days. Vicky Kaushal, folding hands already for posting this haha." Vicky too shared the video on his Instagram story and wrote: "Good old acting school days (2009)."

Here's a screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story:

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story.

Thanks to many fan pages dedicated to Vicky Kaushal, we got a glimpse of the video. Check it out:

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham, which opened to stellar reviews. The National Award winning actor will next be seen in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will also be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama. The actor has starred in hit films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, and Lust Stories, to name a few.

On the work front, the actor is currently shooting for a project in Indore alongside Sara Ali Khan. The actor has reportedly been offered a role in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which features Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Vicky Kaushal married Katrina Kaif last month in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They got married after dating for two years.