A Very Happy Lohri From Newlyweds Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal. See Pics From Their Festive Album

Katrina Kaif and husband Vicky Kaushal, who celebrated their first Lohri together after their marriage, shared pictures from their festivities on social media. The couple celebrated the festival in Indore, where Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for a project with Sara Ali Khan. Last week, Katrina Kaif flew to Indore to celebrate her and Vicky Kaushal's first month wedding anniversary. Coming back to the Lohri celebrations, Katrina Kaif looked pretty as ever in a red salwar-kurta that she wore with a black leather jacket. Vicky Kaushal kept his look casual in a tee, trackpants and a jacket.

"Happy Lohri," Vicky Kaushal captioned his post:

On her Instagram stories, Katrina Kaif shared pictures from the festivities:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared picture-perfect moments from their wedding and they captioned their wedding-announcement post with these words: "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham, which opened to stellar reviews. The National Award winning actor will next be seen in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will also be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama. The actor has starred in hit films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, and Lust Stories, to name a few.