Vicky Kaushal Shares New Pic From Sangeet Along With Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal posted this. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Highlights Vicky Kaushal posted a picture on her Instagram handle

"Forever to go!," wrote Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married on December 9, 2021

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal shared a new picture from their sangeet along with Katrina Kaif on their one-month anniversary. Sharing the post, Vicky Kaushal wrote: "Forever to go!" along with a heart emoji. Reacting to the post, producer-director Zoya Akhtar and actress Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Katrina Kaif also shared a mushy post along with Vicky Kaushal as they complete a one-month anniversary. The actress can be seen all smiles along with Vicky Kaushal in the photograph. Sharing the post, Katrina wrote: "Happppyyyyy one month my heart." The couple got married on December 9, 2021, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently spent their honeymoon in the Maldives and are currently staying at their new residence in Mumbai.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's post here:

This is what Katrina Kaif posted:

Last month, Katrina Kaif also shared a picture on her Instagram of her Mehendi from her honeymoon in Maldives. Katrina Kaif can be seen wearing 'red choodas' on her wrist along with the Mehendi stain. She shared the post with a heart emoji in her caption.

Check out Katrina Kaif's post here:

The couple are neighbours to cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma who stay in the same building. Right after, Katrina and Vicky dropped their wedding pictures, actress Anushka Sharma shared an Instagram story, where she welcomed the newly-wed. "Congratulations to both of you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds," wrote Anushka.

In terms of work, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham. The National Award-winning actor will also be next seen in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will also be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama. Vicky Kaushal featured in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, and Lust Stories among more.