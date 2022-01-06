Vicky Kaushal Wished Sister-In-Law Isabelle Kaif On Her Birthday Like This

Isabelle Kaif with Vicky Kaushal. (Image courtesy: isakaif)

Katrina Kaif's sister and actress Isabelle Kaif celebrates her 31st birthday today and on the occasion, she received a special wish from her brother-in-law and National Award winning actor Vicky Kaushal. On Thursday, Vicky Kaushal posted a goofy picture of Isabelle on his Instagram story and he wrote: "Happiest birthday Isy! Have the most wonderful time working and partying today. " Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in big, fat Punjabi wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, last month.

See Vicky Kaushal's birthday greeting for Isabelle Kaif here:

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared picture-perfect moments from their wedding and they captioned their wedding-announcement post with these words: "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Isabelle Kaif, just like her sister Katrina, is an actress. She played the role of a dancer in her film Time To Dance, opposite Sooraj Pancholi, who was cast for the role of a street dancer. The movie released in March last year. The actor will next be seen in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will star Aayush Sharma as well.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham, which opened to stellar reviews. The National Award winning actor will next be seen in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will also be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama. The actor has starred in hit films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, and Lust Stories, to name a few.