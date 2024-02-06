Viral: This Is What Tamannaah Looked Like At 21

Tamannaah shared this throwback. (courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

It isn't Throwback Thursday yet but Tamannaah's latest Instagram entry is a blast from the past. Keeping up with the viral social media trend, where people are sharing photos of themselves at the age of 21, Tamannaah too contributed to it and she did it in style. The picture that Tamannaah shared on her Instagram story, features her dressed in a brown outfit, in which she is seen posing with a flower. "Twenty-won," she captioned the post. Previously, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Raveena Tandon shared throwback photos of themselves as a part of the trend.

This is what Tamannaah shared on Instagram:

Tamannaah began the week by sharing a video from her food diaries. Sharing her personal favourite recipe, the actress wrote, "Why cheat when you can chaat."

Tamannaah ushered in 2024 in London along with boyfriend Vijay Varma and friends. She shared glimpses from it on social media. Check out the aforementioned vlog here:

Tamannaah had multiple releases in 2023. She featured in Jailer, alongside Rajinikanth. She also featured in Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar. Her other releases of 2023 included Jee Karda, Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah is best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The actress will next be seen in a project titled Vedaa with John Abraham. Announcing the project, Tamannaah captioned the post, "Thrilled and grateful to embark on this exciting new journey with the Vedaa family for a very special role. Can't wait to work alongside this amazing cast and crew."