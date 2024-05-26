Viral: Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan And Neeti Mohan With Their Sons At A Party

Neeti shared this image. (courtesy: NeetiMohan)

Singer Neeti Mohan shared a super duper picture from Shreya Ghoshal's son's Devyaan's 3rd birthday party. The picture features Shreya and her son Devyaan, Sunidhi Chauhan and her son Tegh and Neeti Mohan and her son Aryaveer. The mothers can be seen holding their sons on their lap and posing for the cameras adorably. While Neeti and Sunidhi wear monochrome suits, Shreya can be seen wearing a pretty green dress. Sharing the picture, Neeti Mohan wrote, "Happy 3rd Birthday Dearest Devyaan. May life forever be a celebration as parents for @shreyaghoshal @shiladitya Grandparents Mama and Mami watching cutie Devyaan grow up. Love you @sunidhichauhan5 and Tegh can't get over his dimple. What a fun memorable evening sharing about bachchas, food, mood and tantrums." In the comments section, Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "What a frame." Take a look:

Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay's son Devyaan turned three years a couple of days ago. Wishing him happy birthday, Shreya shared a couple of famjam pictures. In the first picture shared, Shreya, Shiladitya and Devyaan posed for a perfect family frame. Shreya can be seen wearing a gorgeous red saree while Shiladitya and Devyaan twin in their similar coloured outfits. In the second picture shared, Shiladitya can be seen kissing little Devyaan while Shreya looks straight into the camera. Sharing the pictures, Shreya wrote, "Happy birthday to our little Devyaan. Time's flying, you are 3 already!!! God bless you Shona. Thank you for coming in our lives and filling our hearts with so much love and gratitude." Take a look:

Shreya Ghoshal and her husband welcomed Devyaan in 2021. Shreya Ghoshal married Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay on February 5 in 2015. The duo dated for several years before getting married.