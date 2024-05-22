Shreya Ghoshal's Message To Son Devyaan On His 3rd Birthday: 'Thank You For Coming In Our Lives'

Shreya shared this image. (courtesy: ShreyaGhoshal)

Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay's son Devyaan turned three years today. Wishing him happy birthday, Shreya shared a couple of famjam pictures. In the first picture shared, Shreya, Shiladitya and Devyaan posed for a perfect family frame. Shreya can be seen wearing a gorgeous red saree while Shiladitya and Devyaan twin in their similar coloured outfits. In the second picture shared, Shiladitya can be seen kissing little Devyaan while Shreya looks straight into the camera. Sharing the pictures, Shreya wrote, "Happy birthday to our little Devyaan. Time's flying, you are 3 already!!! God bless you Shona. Thank you for coming in our lives and filling our hearts with so much love and gratitude."

The comments section was swamped with birthday messages. Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Happy Birthday to him and all the joy in the world to you guys." Bipasha Basu wrote, "Happy Birthday Devyaan." Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest Devyaan." Mandira Bedi and Saiyami Kher dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

On Devyaan's second birthday, Shreya shared an inside picture from the celebrations. She is joined by her husband Shiladitya in the picture. Shreya wrote in the caption, "My little one! Time is flying by too fast. You are 2 already! Thank you for giving birth to your parents this day who feel so blessed to have you.. Your mischievous smile, cute words, innocent gestures and ever curious eyes have overpowered our lives with love and gratitude. Happy birthday my dear Devyaan." Take a look:

Shreya often treats her fans to pictures of her son. Last year, she shared an adorable picture where her son is seen holding a trophy she won. Shreya wrote in the caption, "My superman holding the @iifa." Take a look at the post here:

Shreya Ghoshal and her husband welcomed Devyaan in 2021. Shreya Ghoshal married Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay on February 5 in 2015. The duo dated for several years before getting married.