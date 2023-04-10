Viral: Shah Rukh Khan Meets Acid Attack Survivors in Kolkata. 'King Of Hearts For A Reason,' Say Fans

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: srkuniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan, who was recently in Kolkata to cheer for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, took some time out to meet his special fans. A fan page on Instagram has shared several photos of Shah Rukh from his meeting with acid-attack survivors. In the images, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen casually dressed - black shirt and jeans - and can be seen happily posing with them. Soon after the images were posted, his fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "He's really doing a great humanity. Mr. Khan. You're not only blessed with a great wit but also a lovely heart. King khan," while another wrote, "King of hearts for a reason."

Take a look below:

Shah Rukh Khan was in Kolkata a few days ago with his daughter Suhana Khan and her best friend Shanaya Kapoor. The actor happily greeted his fans from the stands and also grooved to his hit track Jhoome Jo Pathaan, from his film Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Several images from the match went viral on the Internet in which we can see SRK looking dapper in a black sweatshirt and matching bottoms, while his daughter Suhana looks pretty in a printed ensemble with a plunging neckline. Shanaya can be seen in the KKR jersey.

Check out the viral pictures below:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his recently released film Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand. Next, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.