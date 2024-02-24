Viral: Salman Khan's Famjam Moments With Mother Salma Khan, Nephew Ahil, Niece Ayat At Sharjah

Salman Khan in the viral video. (courtesy: SalmanKhan)

Salman Khan has been winning hearts of fans as a recent viral video shows him spending quality time with family. In a viral video, Salman Khan can be seen kissing his mother Salma Khan on her cheeks. In return, Salma also can be seen kissing his son. Salman Khan's nephew Ahil and niece Ayat (children of Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma) can be seen seated beside Salma Khan. They can be seen offering fries to Salman in the video. FYI, Salman Khan attended the inaugural match of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) season 10 between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers in Sharjah. The video was from the cricket match. Salman's brother Sohail Khan also attended the match. Salman Khan also shared the video in which he can be seen greeting fans seated at the stadium. Sharing the video, a fan page wrote, "SalmanKhan With His Family." Take a look:

Before flying to Sharjah, Salman Khan grabbed eyeballs with his OOTN at the airport. Salman picked an Amiri varsity jacket with a pair of oh-so-fancy pants. The pants featured the actor's picture painted on the back. The actor has also added a polo cap to seal the look. The actor also bumped into Baba Siddique and his son at the airport. Pictures of them sharing a warm hug have surfaced online. ICYMI, see the video here:

Earlier, Salman Khan attended the Joy Awards 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He shared a group picture from the ceremony. In the starry frame, we can see legendary actor Anthony Hopkins sitting in the centre. He is joined by actors Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Costner, Eva Longoria, Jean Reno, Anthony Anderson, and Sam Worthington, directors Zack Snyder and Doug Liman, sports stars Tyson Fury, John Cena and Francis Ngannou, and influencer Georgina Rodríguez, among others. Alia Bhatt is seen posing next to Salman Khan for the group picture. The picture was originally shared by Saudi adviser at the Royal Court, Turki Al Al-Shikh on Instagram, who was also tagged by Salman Khan in his post. Take a look:

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3. This film marked the third instalment in the Tiger series, after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Tiger 3 also featured Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.