Pic Of The Year (Already): Salman Khan And Alia Bhatt With Anthony Hopkins, Kevin Costner And Mark Wahlberg

Salman Khan shared this image. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

A slew of international stars gathered under one roof over the weekend to attend the Joy Awards 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Representing the Indian film industry at the prestigious platform were Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, both dressed in their fashionable best for the award show. Now, superstar Salman Khan has shared a group picture, clicked at the ceremony. In the starry frame, we can see legendary actor Anthony Hopkins sitting in the centre. He is joined by actors Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Costner, Eva Longoria, Jean Reno, Anthony Anderson, and Sam Worthington, directors Zack Snyder and Doug Liman, sports stars Tyson Fury, John Cena and Francis Ngannou, and influencer Georgina Rodríguez, among others. Alia Bhatt is seen posing next to Salman Khan for the group picture. The picture was originally shared by Saudi adviser at the Royal Court, Turki Al Al-Shikh on Instagram, who was also tagged by Salman Khan in his post.

Sharing the picture, Turki Al Al-Shikh wrote in Arabic, “A picture for the history of a group of legends who love my country and my good people ... Generosity, quality, welcoming and loyalty is always in our blood...”

Several pictures and videos from the Joy Awards were shared online in the last few days. One clip, wherein Salman Khan is seen sharing the frame with The Silence Of The Lambs star Anthony Hopkins, made headlines. For the event, Salman Khan picked a grey shirt which he styled with a charcoal grey suit. Anthony Hopkins looked smart in his classic black suit with a matching tie on a white shirt. Check out Salman Khan's video here:

The Tiger 3 star was invited to the award ceremony to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to the Egyptian actor Essad Youniss.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was presented with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award at the event. The actress looked ethereal as she picked an ethnic number for the international event. In a video surfacing on social media, the actress can be seen giving her acceptance speech after receiving the prestigious award. In the video, she can be heard saying, “It's truly an extraordinary night. I'm obsessed with movies, that's all I know. I've said this before, I think when I was born, I came out on 'Lights, camera, action'. That's how much cinema means to me. One of the things, if we are talking about joy, one of the greatest things in our lives is love. So tonight when I go back home, I take back with me the love of the movies and the love that I felt here in Riyadh. So thank you so much, and here's to the magic of movies.”

Check out Alia Bhatt's acceptance speech video here:

— Alia Bhatt is bestowed with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award at the #JoyAwards in Riyadh for her contribution to global cinema ???????? pic.twitter.com/CRq80ImZUs — ????️ (@softiealiaa) January 21, 2024

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was nominated for the Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) award for her performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the Filmfare Awards 2024. Salman Khan, on the other hand, is basking in the success of his recent release Tiger 3.