Viral: When Salman Khan Met Hannibal Lecter AKA Anthony Hopkins At An Event

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: draysecoban)

Besides Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan also attended the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Several pictures and videos of the Tiger 3 star were shared online. What however caught our attention was this one video where Salman Khan was seen sharing the frame with Hannibal actor Anthony Hopkins. For the event, Salman khan wore lavender shirt with a violet-grey suit. In another video going viral on social media, the actor was seen presenting an award to an Egyptian actor on stage. See how Salman Khan posed with Anthony Hopkins.

Alia Bhatt was presented with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award at the event. She was spotted in a red, blue and golden saree which she teamed with an off-shoulder blouse. The actress completed her look with loosely tied hair and statement earrings. Several videos and images of the actress from the award show have emerged online. In one video, the actress can be seen posing for the shutterbugs on the red carpet. Take a look at Alia's OOTN:

Salman Khan was spotted earlier this week at his sister-in-law and makeup artist Sshura Khan's birthday bash. On Thursday, Sshura and Arbaaz hosted a party for her friends and family. the birthday girl cut her birthday cake with her husband Arbaaz Khan by her side. The party was also attended by Salman Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma and kids Ahil-Ayat, Aayush Sharma, singer Iulia Vantur, Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor. Sshura Khan married Arbaaz Khan in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai last month.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the blockbuster Tiger 3 with frequent collaborator Katrina Kaif. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan early last year, much to the delight of fans of both superstars. Salman Khan is currently also hosting the hit reality show Bigg Boss 17.