Alia Bhatt's Acceptance Speech At Joy Awards 2024 Is All Heart: 'I'm Obsessed With Movies'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: softiealiaa)

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was a sight to behold as she attended the Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia over the weekend in a stunning saree. The actress, who received the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award, turned up at the event in a red, blue and golden saree which she teamed with an off-shoulder blouse. The actress completed her look with loosely tied hair and statement earrings. Several videos and images of the actress from the award show have emerged online. In one video, the actress can be seen posing for the shutterbugs on the red carpet. Take a look at Alia's OOTN:\

ALIA BHATT I REALLY HOPE YOURE ATTENDING THIS YEAR's MET GALA!!!! pic.twitter.com/HlMnWZ5pWz — 🎞️ (@softiealiaa) January 20, 2024

In another video trending big on social media, the actress can be seen giving her acceptance speech after receiving her award. In the video, she can be heard saying, "she said, "It's truly an extraordinary night. I'm obsessed with movies, it's all I know. I've said this before, I think when I was born, I came out on 'Lights, camera, action'. That's how much cinema means to me. One of the things, if we are talking about joy, one of the greatest things in our lives is love. So tonight when I go back home, I take back with me the love of the movies and the love that I felt here in Riyadh. So thank you so much, and here's to the magic of movies."

This is the video we are talking about:

— Alia Bhatt is bestowed with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award at the #JoyAwards in Riyadh for her contribution to global cinema 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/CRq80ImZUs — 🎞️ (@softiealiaa) January 21, 2024

On the personal front, earlier this month, Alia treated her Instafam to some inside pictures from her New Year celebrations. In the first photo, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen kissing Alia on her cheeks. The actress also shared several other pictures from her beach vacation, one featuring her little girl Raha. In the silhouette picture, Alia can be seen holding her daughter Raha in her arms. Alia Bhatt wrote in the caption, "2024 to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some. Happy New Year to you all." Take a look:

Alia Bhatt also shared a bunch of mirror selfies - taken at various places of the beach location. In one slide, Alia Bhatt can be seen twirling on a deck. There's also a glimpse of Alia smiling her heart out while sailing on the sea. In the first picture shared by Alia, the actor looks stunning. She can be seen dressed in a pink swim suit. Alia simply captioned the post, "Many moods and a million mirror selfies". Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, "Social media influenza." Take a look:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was nominated for Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) award for her performance in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the Filmfare Awards 2024. The 69th edition of the award ceremony will be held in Gujarat on January 27 and 28.