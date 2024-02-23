ICYMI: Salman Khan's Airport Look Had His Face Painted On His Pants

Salman Khan pictured at the airport.

You must be living under a rock, if you haven't seen Salman Khan's latest airport OOTD. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Friday. But it was his uber-cool attire that became the talk of the town. Salman picked an Amiri varsity jacket with a pair of oh-so-fancy pants. Wait, there is more. The pants featured the actor's picture painted on the back. Now, that's how you jazz up your airport look. Agree? The actor has also added a polo cap to seal the look. Too good, Salman, too good. The actor also bumped into Baba Siddique and his son at the airport. Pictures of them sharing a warm hug have surfaced online. Take a look:

Last month, Salman Khan's production house, Salman Khan Films, issued a stern warning against fraudulent casting calls. The official Instagram page of the production house shared a statement and emphasised that they have no affiliation with any third party for casting in films. They further asserted that legal action would be taken against any unauthorised use of the actor's name for casting purposes. The statement declared, “This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner.” In the caption, the production house wrote, “Official notice!”

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3. This film marked the third instalment in the Tiger series, after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Tiger 3 also featured Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.