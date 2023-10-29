Viral: Rekha Touches Shatrughan Sinha's Feet At A Wedding Reception

Rekha and Shatrughan Sinha at the party

Wizcraft International Entertainment's co-founder and director Andre Timmins' son Leslie Timmins' reception party witnessed a viral-worthy moment in which Rekha can be seen touching veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha's feet in front of the shutterbugs. Leslie Timmins got married to Saachi Nayak in an intimate ceremony on September 12. They hosted a lavish party last night. Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Rekha, Shatrughan Sinha, Vivek Oberoi, Bobby Deol, Farah Khan and many more celebs showed up to the reception in their festive best. In the video, we can see, Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi doing photo-sessions initially. As Rekha comes, Sonakshi greets her first and then Rekha touches feet of Shatrughan Sinha. Later, she hugs Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha as well. Rekha posed with Shatrughan Sinha's family for a perfect picure.

Here's a picture of Rekha from the night. She chose a heavy saree and heavy jewellery for the occasion. She was looking gorgeous as ever.

Here's an adorable moment shared by Shatrughan Sinha and Rekha.

Rekha never fails to grab eyeballs whenever she goes to a party or an event. A few days back, she attended dear friend Hema Malini's 75th birthday party. She was pictured with Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit and other guests. Take a look at the pics here:

A video from the party went viral in which Rekha can be seen grooving to the tunes of the song Kya Khoob Lagti Ho. Rekha can be seen matching steps, doing hand gestures while Hema Malini smiling and enjoying Rekha's adulation on the stage. Rekha can be seen showering love on Hema Malini by pinching her cheeks. For context, Kya Khoob Lagti Ho is a song from Dharmatma. Hema Malini and Rekha acted in the film alongside Feroz Khan, who also directed the film. The song was originally picturised on Hema Malini. Take a look at the video here shared on X:

Rekha is best-known for her performances in films such as Umrao Jaan (1981), Khubsoorat (1980), Ghar, Judaai, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Silsila. Rekha and Shatrughan Sinha acted in Khoon Bhari Maang, Maati Maangey Khoon, Rampur Ka Laxman, to name a few.