Viral: Ranveer Singh Accidentally Hit In The Face After Being Mobbed By Fans

Ranveer Singh is creating a heavy buzz on the Internet after a video of him went viral in which he gets slapped. The incident happened when Ranveer Singh, who attended SIIMA 2022, posed for selfies with fans. His surprise entry on the red carpet caused a mob-like situation as his fans rushed toward him to click a picture with the actor. His bodyguards tried to control the crowd by asking them to step back, but in all this, Ranveer accidentally got hit in the face. In the viral video, we can see Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor covering one side of his cheek. However, he didn't lose his calm and handled the situation with a smile on his face.

South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) was held in Bengaluru on Saturday. During the award ceremony, the actor was awarded the Most Loved Hindi Actor in South India. On Instagram, Ranveer Singh shared a picture with the trophy and wrote, "Grateful to the South Indian Film Fraternity for this honour! Thank you for bestowing me with such high esteem!"

Ranveer Singh also shared pictures with veteran actor Kamal Haasan, KGF star Yash, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati and Vijay Deverakonda.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Next, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, co-starring Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.