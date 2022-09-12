Viral: Allu Arjun Grooves To Oo Antava At SIIMA 2022 Afterparty

A still from the video. (courtesy: @SumanthOffl)

Allu Arjun is creating a heavy buzz on the Internet after a video of him dancing to his song Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa: The Rise went viral. The video is from the SIIMA 2022 afterparty in which the actor can be seen grooving to the popular track, and as the song reaches the Oo Antava line, Allu Arjun shouts on the microphone, "Everyone has to say Yes. Enjoy everybody!" and says his famous dialogue from the movie Pushpa, "Thaggedhe Le". The actor recently attended the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Bengaluru on Saturday. He won the Best Actor award (Telugu) for his performance in Pushpa.

Here have a look at the viral video:

On winning the Best Actor award, Allu Arjun shared a picture with a trophy and wrote, "Thank you #SIIMA2022 ! Soo Blessed by the people to the best actor once again . It's soo rare that getting it once itself is a dream & when it happens twice I truly feel very fortunate . Thank you for all the love . Gratitude".

Here have a look:

Speaking about his film Pushpa, it has been in the news ever since it was released last year in December. Helmed by Sukumar, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The popular track Oo Antava featured Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The movie garnered immense praise from the audience and critics. Meanwhile, the makers have confirmed the sequel of the film, which will hit the theatres next year.