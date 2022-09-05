Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Inside Allu Arjun And Daughter Arha's Festivities

Allu Arjun and daughter in a still from the video. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Allu Arjun scooped some time out of his busy schedule for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on Monday. The Pushpa actor shared a video from Ganpati Visarjan on his Instagram profile on Monday evening. The superstar was accompanied by his 5-year-old daughter Arha. In a section of the video, the actor can be seen grooving to the beats along with daughter Arha. Allu Arjun captioned the post: "Ganapati Bappa Morya." Several fan pages dedicated to the actor also shared pictures from the father-daughter duo's festivities on social media, that went viral in no time.

Allu Arjun posted this video:

Here's a picture from Allu Arjun's festivities, shared by a fan club.

Allu Arjun and Sneha got married in 2011 and the couple are parents to Ayaan and Arha. Last week, Sneha shared a set of pictures from the family's Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on her Instagram story, which were later curated by many of Allu Arjun's fan clubs.

See pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi album here:

Another picture-perfect frame from the festivities.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, co-starring Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, which was a huge hit at the box office. The film released in December, last year. Its sequel is titled Pushpa: The Rule, which is scheduled to begin production later this year.