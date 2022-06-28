When PV Sindhu Met 'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun In Hyderabad. See Pic

Allu Arjun with PV Sindhu (courtesy: pvsindhu1)

Badminton player PV Sindhu shared her fan girl moment on Instagram by posting a picture with Allu Arjun. The shuttler met the Telugu actor at an event in Hyderabad and posed for a picture that has now become the talk of the town on the Internet. PV Sindhu called the actor by his nickname in the caption and wrote, "With the stylish star," and added a star emoticon. While Allu Arjun is dressed in a white t-shirt with a black blazer and pants, PV Sindhu looks gorgeous in an embellished lehenga, in the post, for the engagement ceremony of industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad's son Nikhil in Hyderabad.

The post received many comments from fans with one saying, "Two favourites in one frame." Another fan commented on the badminton player's look and wrote, "With the stylish badminton player."

Take a look at PV Sindhu's post with Allu Arjun below:

Allu Arjun has a huge fan base in Telugu cinema as he has featured in hits like Pushpa: The Rise, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Arya, Arya 2, Bunny, Desamuduru and DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham.

On Instagram, Allu Arjun often shares pictures with his kids - Arha and Ayaan - and his wife Sneha Reddy. A while back, he shared a beautiful family picture on his wedding anniversary. Take a look at it below:

Allu Arjun began his journey in films in 2003 with Gangotri. He is known by other nicknames in Telugu cinema like "Bunny". He was seen last in Pushpa: The Rise, which turned out to be a blockbuster hit. He will now feature in the second film of the Pushpa franchise, titled Puspha: The Rule.