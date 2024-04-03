Viral Pics: Ranbir Kapoor In His Swanky New Bentley

Ranbir Kapoor pictured in his new car.

Congratulations are in order for actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor recently brought home a swanky new car. Leave it to Ranbir Kapoor to make a stylish appearance wherever he goes. The superstar recently added a swanky new Bentley Continental, which is reportedly worth Rs 8 crore, to his existing collection of automobiles. The actor was pictured driving his new car in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon and needless to say, photos from his ride are viral. Last year, the actor added a Range Rover with Belgravia Green exteriors to his car collection.

Check out photos of Ranbir Kapoor in his new car here:

Ranbir Kapoor had a stellar year professionally - the actor had two releases last year - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Both the films performed well at the box office and Animal was a smash hit. He also won a Best Actor Filmfare trophy for his performance in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in the second rendition of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He will reportedly also star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park. The actor recently appeared on the new Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show along with mom Neetu and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Ranbir Kapoor is the star of films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Wake Up Sid, Rockstar, Barfi!, Tamasha, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju, Raajneeti, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Bachna Ae Haseeno to name a few. He made his big Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007.