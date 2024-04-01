Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He Paid A 'Modest Amount' To Wife Alia Bhatt's Sisters During Their Joota Churai Ceremony

Image was shared by Richa Chadha. (courtesy: therichachadha )

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma launched his latest comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, on Saturday. The episode featured the Kapoor family members--Neetu, Ranbir, and his sister Riddhima.

During the show, they discussed Ranbir and Alia's wedding, with the Animal actor sharing a humorous story about the 'joota churai' ritual from the ceremony.

As they discussed Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Sharma asked Ranbir about the rumours of him paying a large sum during the 'joota chupai' ritual. Ranbir denied the rumours, saying that they only gave a modest amount.

Neetu Kapoor added that they did offer some cash. Ranbir then recounted how Alia's sister initially requested a substantial sum, but they negotiated it down to a couple of thousand.

Archana Puran Singh expressed surprise at the modest amount, saying, "In thousand. So less." To this, Ranbir replied, "Yes. The wedding happened at home. The shoes would still be at home. Take them if you want." Later, all laughed together.

During the conversation, Ranbir also shared anecdotes from his life, including the first and only time he received a smack from his father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor. He reminisced about a Diwali puja at RK Studios when he was around 8 or 9 years old and accidentally wore shoes inside the temple, leading to the reprimand.

Ranbir and Alia had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra residence, Vastu, on April 14, 2022, after dating for five years. The couple welcomed their first child in November of the same year.