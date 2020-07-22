Viral: Pics Of Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai Home Mannat Covered With Plastic Sheets

A look at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat (courtesy king_of_bollywoodsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan found a top spot on the trends' list after photos of the actor's Mumbai residence, covered with plastic sheets, went crazy viral on the Internet. In the photos, the balconies of Mannat - Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai bungalow - can be seen shielded with plastic sheets. As per several media reports and fan club posts, Shah Rukh got the exteriors of his bungalow covered with plastic sheets because of the monsoon - he apparently gets it done every year. Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan live with their three kids - daughter Suhana and sons Aryan and AbRam. Suhana and Aryan study abroad but have been home since several countries went into lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted shooting on the balcony of Mannat. A very animated Shah Rukh Khan, dressed casually, was pictured in his balcony, with a visible camera in front of him. Needless to say that Shah Rukh's photos went viral even then.

With lockdown restrictions gradually being eased in Mumbai, Shah Rukh is prepping to resume work from his Red Chillies office. Ahead of that, he made this earnest request to wife Gauri: "Can you now please refurbish my Red Chillies office room with a new ceiling I have been asking you to do? I want something nice to look up to when we restart work." Busy bee Gauri, who is an interior designer, is yet to respond. LOL.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero. Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment recently produced Kaamyaab and will next be releasing Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan and will also be producing Bobby Deol's Class Of '83.