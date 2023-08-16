Viral: Nick Jonas Falls Off Stage During His Performance

Nick on stage. (Courtesy: Twitter)

Nick Jonas is on a tour across the United States along with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas for concerts. The Jonas Brothers have been enthralling the audience with their music. However, a recent video from one of Nick's concerts went viral in which he is seen falling off stage. The video shows Nick, during his performance, heading towards an edge of the stage and he stumbles. However, the singer doesn't lose his spirit and quickly resumes his performance. In another video we can see Nick's two brothers looking at him concerned for a minute but then they realise Nick is fine.

Take a look at the video here:

A few days back, Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of photos with Nick Jonas and congratulated him for a great start of his tours. Priyanka also heaped praises on husband Nick with word like "magnet" and also said, "MM and I are so lucky to have you." In that album, there's an adorable picture where Nick Jonas tries to put a headset over her daughter's head. Priyanka Chopra wrote in the caption, "You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You're all in for a huge ride! Let's gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, and the crew. The show was seamless and awe-inspiring. Round 2 tonight!"

Take a look at her post here:

Nick Jonas also shared several photos including some with his wife and daughter. In the first photo, Nick is seen posing with Malti Marie as she sits on a stool near the drum set with drumsticks in her hand, while he holds her from behind. Nick Jonas' caption read, "From sound check to the stage with my girls. Yankees night one was beyond words. Can't wait for night two tonight."

Take a look at the post here:

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in 2018. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022. Malti Marie was born through surrogacy.