Viral: Madhavan In An Old Car Commercial

Madhavan in a still from the clip. (Image courtesy: rarephotoclu)

Highlights A fan page shared a throwback video of R Madhavan

Madhavan can be seen promoting a car in the clip

He looks dashing in a white shirt in the video

Our Tuesday couldn't get any better as we chanced upon an old video of R Madhavan that shows why the Internet is still crushing on the actor. The old clip is a commercial for a car company and a much younger version of Madhavan can be seen promoting a car in it. Looking dashing in a white shirt, Madhavan stole the show in the clip with his smile and his accent, as per the comments on the post shared by a fan page dedicated to Bollywood stars. "That accent, aah," commented a user while another wrote: "How is he so, so cute!"

Here's the video we are talking about:

Madhavan sends the Internet into a tizzy whenever he shares a throwback photo or video of himself. Even his selfies trend for days on social media. That's Madhavan's charm. Like this picture of the actor that he posted after getting a new haircut.

Have you seen this photo of Madhavan with Shilpa Shetty, MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi and Suresh Raina?

We are all hearts for this photo of R Madhavan.

In terms of work, Madhavan, who is known for his performances in films like 3 Idiots and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effectthat will mark his debut as a director. The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan and Madhavan plays the role of Nambi in the film.