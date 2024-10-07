Viral: Kiara Advani And Ayan Mukerji Twinning And Winning On <i>War 2</i> Set

War 2 shooting is going on in full swing. The snippets from the shooting locale have made their way to social media. Kiara Advani, who features in the film opposite Hrithik Roshan, shared a picture featuring herself and director Ayan Mukerji on her Instagram stories. In the picture, Kiara and Ayan can be seen twinning in white. The caption on the picture read, "Holy Sunday." Kiara also added the song Iktara (Wake Up Sid) in the background. Ayan and Kiara can be seen smiling into the camera. Take a look:

A couple of days ago, several pictures and videos from the shoot featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara went viral on social media. In one set of images, Hrithik and Kiara can be seen walking hand-in-hand. They can be seen sharing mushy moments on the streets of Italy. Hrithik can be seen wearing a blue shirt over a white t-shirt paired with denims. Kiara looks pretty in a pink dress. In a video shared by a fan page, Kiara can be seen dancing around Hrithik. Take a look at the pictures here:

Hrithik Roshan also shared a picture of himself on his Instagram feed. In the picture, Hrithik, dressed in a white vest and striped pants, can be seen standing with his back to the camera amid lush green. He can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of Italy in the click. Keeping the caption short and simple, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Taking it all in." The picture was clicked by stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. Take a look:

About the shooting schedule in Italy, a source told IANS, "When you have two of the most good-looking actors in the Indian film industry paired for the first time, you need to give audience songs that will present them in their hottest best. War 2 is going to do exactly that with Hrithik and Kiara as the two are headed to Italy to shoot a massively mounted romantic number that will be shot for around 6 days."