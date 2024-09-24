Crazy Viral: Hrithik Roshan And Kiara Advani Spotted On <i>War 2</i> Set In Italy

Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani are currently shooting for War 2 in Italy. Several pictures and videos from the shoot have been circulating on social media. Needless to say, they are already viral. In one set of images, Hrithik and Kiara can be seen walking hand-in-hand. They can be seen sharing mushy moments on the streets of Italy. Hrithik can be seen wearing a blue shirt over a white t-shirt paired with denims. Kiara looks pretty in a pink dress. In a video shared by a fan page, Kiara can be seen dancing around Hrithik. Take a look at the pictures here:

OMFG !!!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/M5t9AXT0Dr — ℝ 𝕀 𝕊 ℍ 𝕀 (@Broken__Bad__) September 24, 2024

ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

A couple of days ago, Hrithik Roshan shared a picture of himself on his Instagram feed. In the picture, Hrithik, dressed in a white vest and striped pants, can be seen standing with his back to the camera amid lush green. He can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of Italy in the click. Keeping the caption short and simple, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Taking it all in." The picture was clicked by stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. Hrithik also mentioned War 2 in the caption. In the comments section, Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad wrote, "My love" and dropped a pair of heart emojis. Take a look:

Earlier, several photos and videos from the sets went viral on social media. In the viral videos, Hrithik can be seen shooting in Italy. The film's director Ayan Mukerji was also spotted on the set. In one of the videos, Hrithik is seen sporting a white t-shirt with a black half jacket and white pants, walking with a script in hand alongside the War 2 team. Take a look:

About the shooting schedule in Italy, a source told IANS, "When you have two of the most good-looking actors in the Indian film industry paired for the first time, you need to give audience songs that will present them in their hottest best. War 2 is going to do exactly that with Hrithik and Kiara as the two are headed to Italy to shoot a massively mounted romantic number that will be shot for around 6 days."