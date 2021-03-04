Viral: Kapil Sharma's Little Daughter Anayra Dancing To Honey Singh's Song Jingle Bell

So cute, Anayra! (Image courtesy: kapilsharma )

Comedian Kapil Sharma's little daughter Anayra is a bundle of joy. Every time we watch a video of the little munchkin, we can't stop smiling. She's adorable. Baby Anayra is trending on social media after Kapil Sharma shared a video of her dancing to Honey Singh's peppy song Jingle Bell. The comedian shared the clip on his Instagram story, after which several fan clubs dedicated to him reshared it on their respective pages. In the now-viral video, Anayra, dressed in an adorable blue night suit, can be seen clapping and grooving to Jingle Bell. For Kapil Sharma, his daughter is a "Rockstar." He shared the video with this caption: "My little rockstar dancing #jinglebells."

See the screenshot of Kapil Sharma's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Kapil Sharma's Instagram story.

And now check out the viral video of baby Anayra shared by a fan page:

Not long ago, Kapil Sharma shared a cute photograph of himself and Anayra happily posing for the camera. She looks cute as a button in a peach frock in the photo.

Kapil Sharma is currently on a "short break" from his TV show The Kapil Sharma Show to focus on his family. The comedian and his wife Ginni Chatrath recently welcomed a baby boy. "Namaskaar! We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God. Baby and mother both are fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all - Ginni and Kapil," he tweeted on February 1.

Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their daughter Anayra in December, 2019.