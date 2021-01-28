Kapil Will Take A 'Short Break' From The Kapil Sharma Show. Because, 'Second Baby'

Kapil Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kapilsharma )

Highlights Kapil Sharma interacted with his fans on Twitter on Thursday

"Kya The Kapil Sharma Show band ho raha hai?" asked a user

The comedian replied: "Only a small break"

Kapil Sharma, while interacting with his fans during a question-answer session on Twitter on Thursday, confirmed that he and his wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their second child and stated that he will take a short break from his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show to focus on his "second baby." During the session, when a user asked Kapil Sharma: "Kya The Kapil Sharma Showband ho raha hai?" the comedian replied: "Only a small break." After few minutes, when another user asked: "Sir, show off air kyun kar rahe hain?" Kapil Sharma tweeted: "Because I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby." Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their little daughter Anayra in December, 2019. The comedian answered a lot of questions about his little munchkin on Twitter today but more on that later.

Check out his aforementioned tweets here:

Only a small break https://t.co/GAbmq83OQf — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby https://t.co/wdy8Drv355 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

During the question-answer session, Kapil Sharma also revealed that Anayra has started talking a little bit and the first word she said was "mumma."

I think papa honestly it was mumma https://t.co/Mz7QFjO9B6 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

When a user asked: "What you want for Anayra...baby brother or sister?" he wrote: "Boy or girl, tandrust ho bus."

boy or girl, tandrust ho bus https://t.co/b29F51Bq0z — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

On a special request, Kapil Sharma also shared an unseen video of his daughter.

Yeh lo ji Anayra is learning how to walk https://t.co/cgGkAjiTgGpic.twitter.com/6oroONLfRl — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in Jalandhar in December, 2018. He announced the news of his daughter's arrival on social media with this tweet: "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai mata di."

Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Recently, several media reports stated that The Kapil Sharma Show will go off-air in February. Now we know that Kapil will be back with his comedy show after a "short break."

Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a Netflix project that he announced earlier this year.