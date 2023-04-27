Viral: Jr NTR Visits Allu Arjun On The Sets Of Puspa 2 In Hyderabad. Fans Are Thrilled

Allu Arjun and Jr NTR. (courtesy: alluarjunonline) (courtesy: @Sai_Mohan_999)

Jr NTR and Allu Arjun are creating a heavy buzz on the Internet after the RRR star visited Allu Arjun on the sets of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad. The picture of Jr NTR is going viral in which we can see the actor, in a white shirt paired with grey pants, surrounded by the security at Ramoji Film City. Well, the reason behind his visit is unknown, but it has certainly got their fans excited. "Today @tarak9999 Anna Visited @alluarjun's #Pushpa2TheRule Sets At Ramoji Film City . Hero Looks (fire emoticons). #ManOfMassesNTR," read the caption.

Check out the viral picture here:

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule went on the floors last year in November. The sequel will focus on the face-off between Pushpa and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil).

Earlier this month, ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers unveiled a teaser that shows Pushpa Raj has escaped from Tirupati jail. Though the clip is short, it's enough to pinch the curiosity of fans.

Take a look at the video below:

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021, was a huge hit at the box office. Its songs Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Srivalli and Saami Saami were also huge hits.

Coming back to Jr NTR, the actor is expected to make his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, he has NTR 30 with Janhvi Kapoor.