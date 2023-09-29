Viral: Inside Pic From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Haldi

Parineeti and Raghav at their haldi ceremony. (courtesy parineetichopra_obsession)

A picture of newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha from their haldi ceremony is trending a great deal on social media. It was shared by a fan page dedicated to the actress on Instagram and it features Parineeti smiling with all her heart with Raghav Chadha by her side. The couple flew to Delhi from their wedding destination Udaipur on Monday. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance. In Udaipur, a mehendi ceremony was held, which was followed by haldi and a Bollywood sangeet. The wedding and reception took place on Sunday.

See the viral photo from the haldi here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared dreamy pictures from their wedding on Monday morning and they captioned it, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other... Our forever begins now."

A super cute video of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha dancing together dressed in their wedding ensembles also went viral. Take a look:

Earlier this week, the couple shared an extensive thank you note. It read "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."