Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha In Unseen Pics From Their Wedding Festivities

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: parineetichopra_obsession)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in the presence of family members and friends at Udaipur's The Leela Palace over the weekend. Ever since then, the Internet has been trending big with images and videos of the newlyweds, shared by the couple's friends, family and fan accounts. On Tuesday, a fan page shared some lovely inside images of the couple from their wedding festivities. The first picture is from their wedding on Sunday. In the picture, we can see Parineeti and Raghav pose alongside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann. The next image is from the couple's reception ceremony held after their wedding in Udaipur while the last one is from the sufi night, which was hosted by the duo in Delhi.

Sharing the images, the fan page wrote, "Unseen pictures from the wedding and pre-wedding celebrations."

Take a look at the inside images below:

Meanwhile, a video of Parineeti Chopra's bridal entry is also going viral on the Internet. It features the actress walking down the aisle with a bright smile on her face.

Here's a video of Parineeti Chopra's bridal entry:

Sharing their wedding pictures on Instagram, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wrote on Instagram, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr. and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other... Our forever begins now."

The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance. In Udaipur, a mehendi was held on Friday night, which was followed by haldi and a Bollywood sangeet on Saturday. The wedding and reception took place on Sunday. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House.