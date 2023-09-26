Parineeti Chopra Gets Big Love From Co-Star Akshay Kumar: 'Love And Prayers'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday, have been receiving big love from their friends in the film fraternity. The latest star to join the bandwagon is Akshay Kumar. The Khiladi star, who will be seen in the upcoming film Mission Raniganj alongside Parineeti, wished the newlyweds on Monday. Sharing a picture from their wedding album on his Instagram story, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Wishing the happy couple, the happiest together. Congratulations to both of you. Love and prayers."

See what Akshay Kumar posted for Parineeti Chopra:

Beside Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt also wished the couple. Alia Bhatt reshared the couple's post on her Instagram feed and wrote, "Congratulations dearest of all ones...wishing you both a wholesome ride ahead...welcome to the club."

See Alia Bhatt's post for Parineeti Chopra:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared dreamy pictures from their wedding on Monday morning and they captioned it, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other... Our forever begins now."

Check out Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding photos here:

The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance. In Udaipur, a mehendi was held on Friday night, which was followed by haldi and a Bollywood sangeet on Saturday. The wedding and reception took place on Sunday.