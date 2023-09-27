Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share Thank You Note: 'Life's Been A Whirlwind'

Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha.(courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who got married last week in Udaipur, have shared a thank you note for fans. On Wednesday, the newlyweds shared a joint note that read, "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts."

They added in the note, "As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."

Read Parineeti Chopra's thank you note here:

Sharing their wedding pictures on Instagram, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wrote on Instagram, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other... Our forever begins now."

The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance. In Udaipur, a mehendi was held on Friday night, which was followed by haldi and a Bollywood sangeet on Saturday. The wedding and reception took place on Sunday. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House.